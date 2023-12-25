Fog blankets Punjab and Haryana, cold weather conditions prevail in most parts

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) A blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday as cold weather conditions prevailed in the two states.

The fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states early on Monday. Sirsa, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala reported dense fog, according to a Met official here.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius while that in Rohtak's settled at 7.6 degrees.

Fatehabad registered a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the night temperatures were recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius in Pathankot, 6.2 degrees in Bathinda, 7.5 degrees in Faridkot, 6.7 degrees in Gurdaspur, 7.2 degrees in Amritsar, 7.1 degrees in Ludhiana and 8.7 degrees in Patiala.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN SZM