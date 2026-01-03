Fog continues in Uttarakhand plains, cold day conditions likely

Dehradun, Jan 3 (PTI) Fog is likely to persist in the plains of Uttarakhand for some time, and due to low daytime temperatures, cold day conditions may also prevail in these areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Officials at the IMD's Dehradun centre said that fog is likely to prevail for the next two to three days in the plains of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts, as well as in the plains of Dehradun, Pauri, and Nainital districts.

They said that due to daytime temperatures remaining below normal, cold day conditions may prevail in these areas.

According to officials, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state is around normal, although it is being recorded below normal in the plains.

They said that the daytime temperature in Udham Singh Nagar district was recorded at 14 to 15 degrees Celsius, which is about four degrees Celsius below normal.

In Dehradun, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, which is about two degrees below normal.

However, the minimum temperature in Dehradun was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, which is slightly above normal.

The Meteorological Department said that there is no possibility of rain in the state for the next four to five days.

However, they said that light snowfall was reported in high-altitude areas like Badrinath and Hemkund on New Year's Day. PTI DPT SHS