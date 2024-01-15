Fog disrupts ferry services to Gangasagar

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Dense fog disrupted ferry services to Gangasagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for about six hours on Monday, according to a police officer.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, lakhs of pilgrims are flocking to Gangasagar to take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple.

"Ferry service disruption occurred from 3:30 am and could only be resumed at 9:40 am on Monday. This was solely due to heavy fog formation. The service was suspended for safety reasons," stated the officer of the Sundarbans Police District.

Ferry services from Kachuberia and Lot 8 were disrupted.

Superintendent of Police Koteswara Rao confirmed that ferry services have resumed after visibility improved.

This suspension caused a backlog. At least 40 vessels are now ferrying passengers who either wish to reach Gangasagar or are coming from the pilgrimage site, the officer said.

Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country took a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday. PTI BSM RG