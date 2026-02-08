Fog disrupts flight movement in Chennai airport

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) At least three incoming flights, including an international service, where diverted to nearby airports here on Sunday due to fog-triggered low visibility, officials said.

Moderate to dense fog was reported at the city airport early on Sunday, they said, adding, a few departing flights suffered minor delays as well.

"Moderate to dense fog was reported over Chennai Meenambakkam Airport during the early morning hours today. Visibility was around 1500 metres at 05:30 IST, which reduced to 350 metres by 06:30 IST and further dropped to 150 metres around 07:30 IST due to fog." "The fog formation was attributed to a combination of high humidity, light to calm winds, and lower night-time temperatures," an official said.

The visibility was expected to improve between 8.30-9 am, he added.

Two incoming flights-- from Kualalumpur and Hyderabad, were diverted to Tiruchirappalli, while a city-bound private service returned to Bengaluru. PTI CORR SA