Fog: Puri district authorities prohibit tourist boat operation in Chilika lake till 11 am

Puri, Jan 2 (PTI) The Puri district administration has prohibited operation of ferry services and tourist boats in all water bodies, including in Chilika Lake, till 11 am every day in view of the prevailing fog and cold conditions, a notification said.

The district administration's action came hours after the death of a man identified as Uma Shankar Sabat of Berhampur, while travelling on a floating bridge inside Chilika Lake on Thursday.

The accident took place as the vessel carrying 50 passengers, a bus, and two cars onboard was moving from Satapada to Jahnikuda. The vessel was stranded for several hours due to dense fog, police said.

An advisory issued on Thursday by Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said, "In view of the prevailing heavy fog and poor visibility conditions reported across the district, which may pose serious risks to life and property, all concerned officers and authorities are hereby advised to ensure that no ferry services/tourist boats are allowed to ply till 11 am until further order." The advisory said that the reduced visibility due to fog significantly increases the likelihood of marine/ riverine accidents, mishaps, and loss of human life. Therefore, as a preventive and safety measure, the directions shall be strictly complied with. "All ferry/boat services across rivers, lakes and other water bodies shall remain suspended during periods of heavy fog and low visibility," it said.

It was suggested that local administration and police personnel will conduct regular monitoring at ferry ghats to prevent any unauthorised operation during dense fog. Concerned BDOs (block development officers) are instructed for sufficient public announcements and awareness measures, which may be undertaken locally to inform commuters and villagers about the suspension of ferry service for safety reasons, it said.

It said that concerned Tahasildars, BDOs, Executive Officers of ULBs (urban local bodies), and police authorities must ensure strict enforcement of this advisory in their respective jurisdictions.

"Any violation of this advisory will be viewed seriously, and appropriate action shall be initiated against the responsible officials. This advisory will remain in force until weather and visibility conditions improve or until further instructions are issued. This may be treated as extremely urgent," it said. PTI AAM AAM RG