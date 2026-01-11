Fog reduces visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Several parts of Punjab and Haryana reeled under intense cold conditions on Sunday, with minimum temperatures settling below the season's average.

Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar, at a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, according to the weather office.

Fog reduced visibility in the morning at some places in Punjab and Haryana.

In Punjab, Faridkot reeled under severe chill at a minimum of 2.9 degrees Celsius.

while Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Gurdaspur registered respective minimums of 4.6 degrees, 3.8 degrees, 3.2 degrees and 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night at 5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, biting cold swept Narnaul, which recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Faridabad and Rohtak also reeled under piercing chill at respective minimums of 5.5 degrees, 4.2 degrees and 4 degrees Celsius.