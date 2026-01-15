Fog season poses a major challenge on the security front: DIG

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Deputy Inspector General of Police Shiv Kumar Sharma on Thursday said fog poses a major security challenge as he reached out to security personnel deployed on the ground in the twin border districts of Samba and Kathua.

Sharma said that information about the sighting of suspicious persons were received on Wednesday, following which a response operation was immediately launched. “Multiple teams have been deployed and are currently searching the area. The operation is still ongoing,” he said.

The DIG said the inputs came from local sources and the ground intelligence network is actively working.

Highlighting anti-terror operations in the region, the DIG said a large-scale search operation has been launched following credible inputs. "The information provided was very reliable and we are acting upon it, so we cannot share many details at this stage," he said, referring to the Kathua operation.

“All our police personnel and ground teams are on duty. We appeal to the public to immediately contact the police if they notice anything suspicious. Our teams are committed to the safety and security of the people and remain deployed across the area,” he said.

He said that Special Operations Group (SOG) teams, ground intelligence units and personnel from all police posts have been deployed, and sustained, area-wise search operations are being carried out ahead of Republic Day.

“This is the fog season, and fog poses a major challenge for us. Conducting search operations in fog creates several difficulties, whether about drones or ground forces,” Sharma told reporters.

The DIG said that search operations are continuing and any development will be shared in due course. “We have patriotic citizens who promptly inform the police whenever they notice suspicious activity,” he added.

He said regular meetings are being held with the public to create awareness. “People are repeatedly advised to inform the police immediately if they notice footprints, suspicious activity, suspicious persons or any unusual movement,” Sharma said.

He reiterated that SOG teams, ground intelligence units and personnel from all police posts and outposts remain deployed, with sustained, area-wise search operations underway. PTI AB AB SKY SKY