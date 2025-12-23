Foggy conditions prevail in several districts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in Rajasthan remained above eight degrees Celsius in most parts of Rajasthan, while foggy conditions prevailed in several districts on Tuesday morning, the Meteorological Department said.

Chittorgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night, followed by Fatehpur in Sikar at 8.6 degrees. Pilani (Jhunjhunu) and Alwar registered 8.8 degrees each, Sirohi 9.1 degrees and Vanasthali in Tonk 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Churu recorded a minimum of 10.2 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur and Jodhpur remained relatively warmer at 14.8 degrees and 15.2 degrees respectively, the MeT office said.

Dense fog was reported in Jaisalmer, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and adjoining areas, significantly reducing visibility and affecting movement during morning hours.

The department has forecast a fall of two to four degrees Celsius in night temperatures across parts of the state between December 23 and 25.