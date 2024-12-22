Foggy morning in city; air quality very poor

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi experienced a foggy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated from 370 on Saturday to 393, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The humidity level was recorded at 97 percent at 8.30 am, the IMD stated.

The maximum temperature is likely to touch 24 degrees Celsius. PTI SHB DV DV