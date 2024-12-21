Foggy morning in Delhi, mercury settles at 7.6 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's air quality improved significantly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) came down to 392 in the 'very poor' category from 429 on Friday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity levels were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather officer has forecast mainly clear skies during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.