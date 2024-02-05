Foggy morning in parts of Punjab, Haryana; Amritsar records 4.2 deg C

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Amritsar recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Fog was also witnessed at many places in Punjab, according to the MeT department here.

Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold weather conditions at 9.6 and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded a low of 7.3, 6.6, 5.5 and 6.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 11.5 degrees Celsius while Hisar's low was 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered a low of 13.5, 9, 12.8, 10.1 and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 11.5 degrees Celsius.