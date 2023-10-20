Folk art exhibition showcasing Basohli, Madhubani paintings inaugurated in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated an art exhibition by Archana Jha Choudhary titled 'Sangam' that showcases the confluence of Basohli miniature paintings and Madhubani paintings.

Speaking on the occasion at SKICC here, Choudhary, who came to Kashmir in 1993, said she learnt the craft fromartist S S Bloeria.

“He took this art out of Basohli and taught it to people. He taught me a few techniques and I learnt the art. This is my journey of painting,” Choudhary said, referring to the exhibition of 55 art pieces.

"Many people did not know about this art and so this idea of exhibition came to me,” she told PTI.

Basohli miniature painting, considered the first school of pahari paintings originated in Jammu region, is known for its vivid, evocative colours, bold lines and deep-set facial patterns.

The art form is characterised by bold and vibrant use of colours, intricate patterns and geometric designs and combines the folk art associated with Hindu mythology and Mughal technique.

Madhubani paintings (also known as Mithila paintings) originated in the Mithila region of Bihar and trace its antiquity to ancient times. PTI SSB AS SSB AS VN VN