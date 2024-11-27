Folk artistes showcase Assam's rich cultural heritage, diversity at IITF on Assam Day

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Assam Day was celebrated at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) here during which various cultural dance forms like Satriya, Bihu, Karbi and Tiwa folk were performed showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the state.

This year's trade fair comes to an end on Wednesday and Assam Day was celebrated during the weekend.

Attending the event, Assam's Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah said the state has seen significant strides on the development front under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, according to a state government release.

"The state has attracted investments to the tune of several lakh crore rupees, including the Rs 27,000 crore semi conductor unit at Jagiroad while MoUs worth Rs 13,000 crore were signed with reputed companies. This include Rs 7,000 crore greenfield project," he said.

The minister said an international investors summit will be held in Guwahati in February next year.

Besides the cultural dances, Assamese singing sensation Madhab Ranjan Gogoi regaled the audience with his renditions, the release said.

Dilip Saikia, an MP from Assam, while attending the function said that the state is making progress at a rapid pace and will soon join the league of five developed states in the country.

Saikia said in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat@2047', Assam is also marching triumphantly towards a 'Viksit Assam'.

No prime minister ever has given so much importance to Assam and the Northeast region than Modi, he said.

State's Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Indira Kalita delivered the welcome address. Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) MD Manabendra Pratap Singh, Vice Chairman Navadeep Kalita and OSD, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, Vaishali Nayak besides pavilion director Debajit Phukan were present on the occasion.

As many as seven Assam government departments and PSUs including Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Tourism, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, 37 MSME units and start-ups participated in the fair.

One of the highlights of the Assam Pavilion was a stall on 'Agar' (perfume) and its derivatives by MJI Perfumes - Assam's first licensed manufacturing cum retail unit for perfume and agar.

Under the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020, the state government supports Agar cultivation and its downstream industries from perfumes to critical chemical Ingredients used in medicines, etc. PTI ACB ZMN