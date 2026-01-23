Folk dances, music mark statehood day celebrations at Delhi Secretariat event

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Folk dances and traditional music took centre stage at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday as the government organised a cultural programme to celebrate the statehood day of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Organised under the aegis of the Sahitya Kala Parishad, the programme saw participation from three cultural troupes comprising 28 folk artists, according to a statement.

The event, organised by the Delhi government, featured performances from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli as part of the ongoing series of Statehood Day celebrations, the statement read.

The artistes presented traditional dance and music forms in regional attire, offering a glimpse into the cultural heritage, it stated.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed greetings on the occasion, while Minister for Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra said such platforms were important for preserving folk traditions and encouraging cultural exchange.

Mishra said India's cultural diversity was its strength and added that programmes like these helped strengthen mutual understanding and national unity.

Senior officials of the department and invited guests were also present at the event, it added.