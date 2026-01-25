Folk singer Pokhila Lekhtepi 'happy but surprised' on being selected for Padma Shri award

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Folk singer Pokhila Lekhthepi from Assam's Karbi Anglong hills is ''happy but surprised'' on hearing the news that she has been selected for the Padma Shri awards.

The 72-year-old singer, known as the 'Queen of Melody' has for five decades persevered and practised the songs of the hills and its culture to create a place in the hearts of the people of the state, winning several accolades along the way.

''I am very happy but also surprised that a singer like me from the remote area of Karbi Anglong has been honoured by the Union government'', Lekhtepi told PTI over phone.

Lekhtepi said that she learnt singing from her parents and has no formal training in music, but her father played local musical instruments in village plays, which had a profound impact on her.

''I am overwhelmed that a poor singer like me from the hills has been given this award. I have no words to express my happiness and gratitude'', the Assam Gaurav recipient said.

The singer, with more than 300 songs to her credit, said that she is suffering from knee pain and is not ''sure that I will be able to sing again on the stage but music has brought me love and respect from the people of Assam and will continue to serve in whatever way I can''.

Lekhtepi said that she will continue to document the lost songs of the hills and hopes that the younger generation will continue to sing these songs and make them popular.

Recalling her association with singer Zubeen Garg, Lekthepi said that he ''respected me like an elder sister and I loved him too''.

''He sang with me and asked me to come to Guwahati, but I could not go, but he will always remain in my heart'', she added.

In 1964, Lekhtepi participated in the music competition during the first Karbi Youth Festival, where she won first prize and then went on to win awards in several competitions.

She later composed her own songs and created a new genre of Karbi modern songs with her first cassette in Karbi language being "Kanghon".

The Government of Assam awarded her the Shilpi Award and Shilpi Pension in recognition of her contribution to Karbi music in 2023 and the Assam Gaurav Award, the third-highest civilian honour in the state in 2024.

Lekhtepi is among the five Padma Shri recipients from Assam, along with former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha (posthumously), Jogesh Deuri for agriculture, Nuruddin Ahmed and Haricharan Saikia, both for art.