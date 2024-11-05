Folk singer Sharda Sinha, 72, dies at Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi: Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, died on Tuesday night. She was 72.

Advertisment

"Sharda Sinha expired at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia," an AIIMS official said.

Sinha was known among her fans for folk songs such as "Kartik Maas Ijoriya" and "Koyal Bin" as well as Bollywood numbers "Taar Bijli" from "Gangs of Wasseypur- II" and "Babul" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun".

Earlier, AIIMS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring Sinha's condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery.

Advertisment

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

The singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.

"Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team," AIIMS in a post on X said earlier.

Advertisment

Later in the day, Union minister Giriraj Singh visited the ailing artist at AIIMS.

On Monday evening, Food Processing Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur, Chirag Paswan also visited the hospital.

Known as Bihar Kokila, Supaul-born Sinha was famous in her native state and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh courtesy her folk songs sung on occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings.

Advertisment

Some of her popular tracks are "Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya", "Kartik Maas Ijoriya", "Dwar Chekai", "Patna Se", and "Koyal Bin".

The singer had been battling multiple myeloma since 2017. PTI PLB VN VN