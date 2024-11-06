Sharda Sinha to be cremated in Patna on Wednesday with full state honours: CMO

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha would be cremated with full state honours here on Wednesday.

The Padma Bhushan recipient passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She was 72.

According to the CMO, Kumar has directed the Patna district magistrate to make necessary arrangements for Sinha's cremation. Her body is likely to arrive from Delhi in the afternoon.

Known as 'Bihar Kokila' for her melodious renditions of Chhath and folk songs, including ‘Kartik Maas Ijoriya’, ‘Suraj Bhaile Bihaan’, and Bollywood hits like ‘Taar Bijli’ and ‘Babul’, Sharda Sinha lost her battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Her passing away on the first day of Chhath festival — a coincidence that many have called scripted by destiny — adds an emotional layer to her legacy.

Sinha, a trained classical singer, was widely revered for blending classical and folk music in her performances.

Often referred to as the ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila’, she was a devout Chhath worshipper and would release a new song to mark the festival every year, even in her declining health.

This year, she released the song ‘Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya’, a prayer that reflected her struggle with illness, just a day before her passing.

Sinha was synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi languages.

Born in Supaul in Bihar, Sinha became famous not only in her home state but also in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Her folk songs, particularly those sung during Chhath Puja and weddings, became iconic. Some of her most popular tracks include ‘Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya,’ ‘Dwar Chekai’, ‘Patna Se’, and ‘Koyal Bin’.