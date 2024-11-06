Folk singer Sharda Sinha to be cremated in Patna with full state honours on Thursday

Patna: Renowned singer Sharda Sinha, who breathed her last at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, will be cremated in Patna with full state honours on Thursday, an official said.

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said her mortal remains reached here on Wednesday.

"As per wishes of her family members, Sinha’s cremation will take place around 9 am on Thursday", Singh told PTI.

Earlier, officials had indicated that the cremation would take place on Wednesday evening.

Sinha’s mortal remains have been kept at her Rajendra Nagar house (near Kankarbagh) in Patna where her fans and well wishers will pay their last respects to the popular folk singer.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced cremation with full state honours for Sinha, a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Kumar visited Sinha's house on Wednesday afternoon to pay last respects to the departed soul. Besides, several VVIPs are also expected to visit the singer’s house today to pay homage.

Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda is also expected to visit Sinha’s house on Thursday evening.

Sinha passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She was 72.

According to the CMO, Kumar has directed the Patna district magistrate to make necessary arrangements for Sinha's cremation.

Known as 'Bihar Kokila' for her melodious renditions of Chhath and folk songs, including 'Kartik Maas Ijoriya', 'Suraj Bhaile Bihaan', and Bollywood hits like 'Taar Bijli' and 'Babul', Sinha lost her battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Sinha, a trained classical singer, was widely revered for blending classical and folk music in her performances.

Often referred to as the ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila', she was a devout Chhath worshipper and would release a new song to mark the festival every year, even in her declining health.

This year, she released the song ‘Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya', a prayer that reflected her struggle with illness, just a day before her passing.

Sinha was synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi languages.

Born in Supaul in Bihar, Sinha became famous not only in her home state but also in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Her folk songs, particularly those sung during Chhath Puja and weddings, became iconic. Some of her most popular tracks include 'Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya,' 'Dwar Chekai', 'Patna Se', and 'Koyal Bin'.

In a post on X, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Sinha death and said, "Saddened at the demise of noted folk singer Sharda Sinha. Also known as 'Bihar Kokila' due to her melodious voice, her songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magadhi languages will always be remembered. I express my sincere condolences to her bereaved family, friends and fans".