Follow Acharya Tulsi's path for ethical transformation of society: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Calling Acharya Tulsi's Anuvrat movement not merely a sermon but a way of life, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said if every individual followed the path shown by the Jain monk, a lasting and ethical transformation of society would become possible.

The chief minister shared her thoughts while addressing an 'Anuvrat Day' programme organised by the Anuvrat Samiti Trust to mark the 112th birth anniversary of Acharya Tulsi.

Anuvrat movement was a spiritual and ethical movement launched by Acharya Tulsi in 1949 to promote moral and ethical values through self-restraint and the adoption of small vows (‘Anuvrat’).

Gupta said Acharya Tulsi taught that real transformation begins within an individual.

“When every citizen embraces their responsibility and incorporates simple values such as discipline, cleanliness, and honesty into daily life, only then can society and the nation move towards true progress,” she said.

The event held at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, was attended by Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, followers of the movement, and several distinguished guests, officials said.

The chief minister urged citizens to take at least one ‘Anuvrat’ in their lives, such as avoiding the use of plastic, keeping streets clean, giving priority to serving cows in shelters, and promoting the use of indigenous products.

These small resolutions embody the essence of Acharya Tulsi's philosophy, which can guide both individuals and society towards a better path, Gupta said. PTI SLB ARI