Follow CPCB, NGT guidelines: Haryana environment minister to dhabas on GT road

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Wednesday called upon dhaba operators along the GT Road, especially in the Murthal area of Sonipat, to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He said the installation of sewage treatment plants and common treatment plants in all dhabas is mandatory to ensure water conservation and reuse.

The environment, forest and wildlife minister was chairing a meeting with the dhaba owners from Murthal.

During the meeting, the minister clarified that the dhaba operators running their establishments without the 'change of land use' (CLU) permission must complete all required documentation related to municipal taxes and other statutory charges.

Even dhabas with approved CLU must strictly follow all norms laid down by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, failing which action and penalties will be imposed as per rules, he added, according to an official statement.

Notably, Murthal has several popular dhabas, which see a heavy footfall daily.

Singh said at the meeting that the government does not intend to harm any business.

"The objective is to protect the environment, conserve water resources and ensure that all commercial activities operate in an organised and lawful manner," he said.

During the meeting, the minister was informed that when closure orders are issued against dhabas during inspections by the National Green Tribunal and other institutions, penalties are calculated based on the period from the date of construction of the dhaba to the date of inspection. Responding to this, the minister advised dhaba operators to ensure timely compliance with all norms to avoid any action.

He appealed to the dhaba owners to voluntarily adopt environment-friendly measures and cooperate with the government and administration so that the Murthal area can be made clean, safe and environmentally sustainable. PTI SUN PRK PRK