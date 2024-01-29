Follow daily routine effectively to overcome exam stress: Jharkhand guv to students

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday encouraged students to effectively follow a daily routine to manage stress during examinations.

The governor, along with students and teachers, watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Raj Bhavan.

Following the programme, he interacted with students.

Radhakrishnan said teachers and parents gained valuable insights from the programme on how to support children during examinations.

He emphasised the prevalence of stress in everyone's life and suggested that students overcome it by adhering to a disciplined daily routine.

The governor stressed the importance of not delaying tasks and advised students to comprehend subjects thoroughly.

Additionally, he encouraged the development of writing habits, which can bolster confidence levels. PTI SAN SAN MNB