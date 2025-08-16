Follow 'dharma path' shown by Krishna, keep nation above: Adityanath

Mathura, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called upon people to follow the 'dharma path' shown by Lord Shri Krishna and work for the public welfare and national welfare.

Adityanath also urged people to be cautious of tendencies that weaken the country in the name of caste, region or language.

"It should be our resolve to respect the soldiers who protect the country's borders and work for social unity. As long as the flag of Sanatan Dharma continues to guide the world, the feeling of world brotherhood, peace and harmony will remain," he said.

Adityanath, who reached Shri Krishna Janmasthan at around 11.50 am, first visited Thakur Keshavdev and Mata Yogmaya, and later performed a worship inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Krishna temple.

"We are fortunate that many incarnations of God have graced the land of Uttar Pradesh… from Ayodhya to Mathura, these places are symbols of our spiritual heritage," he said.

He said that his government has resolved to re-establish Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, Govardhan and Radha Kund as key pilgrimage places.

"Uttar Pradesh is setting a new paradigm in the country and the world for its spiritual heritage and state-of-the-art development," he said.

Adityanath said his government is giving farmers who rear cows Rs 1,500 per month, leading to the sheltering of more than 16 lakh cows.

He also referred to the 'Panch Pran' resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for eliminating any trace of slavery, manufacturing locally, and preserving heritage. PTI NAV VN VN