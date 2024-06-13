Follow govt guidelines for Eid sacrifice, don't share pics of slaughtered animals: Jamiat to Muslims

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Thursday urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha and not share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

Eid ul-Azha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Monday.

In his message to Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said there is no substitute for sacrifice in Islam and it is a religious duty which is obligatory on every Muslim for whom it is prescribed.

"It is important that Muslims take precautionary measures while offering sacrifice. Avoid advertising, especially sharing pictures of slaughtered animals on social media," Madani said.

He also urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while performing 'Qurbani' and avoid sacrificing prohibited animals.

"If mischievous elements, at any place, prevent the sacrifice of a buffalo also, some sensible and influential people should take the administration into confidence and then sacrifice should be offered," he said.

"If, however, there is no way to fulfil this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty," Madani said.

He also advised Muslims to take special care of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and said animal waste should not be thrown on roads and in drains but should be buried in a way that it does not cause a stench.

"Every possible effort should be made so that no one gets hurt by our action, and complaint on the matter should be filed at local police stations with patience in the face of any kind of provocation by sectarian elements," Madani said.

Muslims across the globe sacrifice animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibraham showed in offering his son Ismael as a sacrifice. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD