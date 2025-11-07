Follow legal ways to go abroad: MEA's Protector General of Emigrants to Punjab youth

Jalandhar, Nov 7 (PTI) Protector General of Emigrants of the Ministry of External Affairs, Surinder Bhagat, on Friday called upon the youth of Punjab and the country to follow legal ways to go abroad instead of adopting illegal methods.

Addressing an awareness outreach programme here on "Safe and Legal Mobility", Bhagat said anyone interested in going to foreign shores for better prospects must check the credentials of the travel agents as well.

The programme was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jalandhar, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in association with the Protectorate of Emigrants, Chandigarh, an official statement said.

This initiative, launched in Punjab, was aimed at enhancing public awareness on safe, legal, and informed overseas employment opportunities, and sensitising aspiring youth about the dangers of irregular migration and fraudulent overseas employment offers, it said.

A special informative pamphlet in Punjabi on Legal Mobility and the Hashtag #VideshRozgarSathi for the Digital Awareness Campaign on social media platforms was also launched by Bhagat.

The programme also featured an exhibition, inaugurated by Bhagat, on safe and legal mobility pathways, showcasing awareness posters. Information stalls by the Protector of Emigrants, Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar and Common Service Centres (CSCs) were also put up for the ease of the participants to gather information.

The event also laid emphasis on strengthening coordination among government departments, recruiting agents, and educational institutions to ensure that aspiring youths and students are well-informed, adequately skilled, and migrate through safe and authorised channels, in accordance with the provisions of the Emigration Act, 1983.

A street play on the perils of adopting illegal and treacherous ways to go abroad was staged at the event, and a random quiz on ways of legal mobility was also organised, and winners were awarded.

Protector of Emigrant, Chandigarh, Yashu Deep Singh said more such awareness programmes will be organised in other districts of the state soon. He asked youngsters to follow the department's website -- emigrate.gov.in -- to know all the details required to go abroad. PTI SUN RHL