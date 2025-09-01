Follow mandate on admissions under extra curricular, sports quotas: Delhi HC to DU colleges

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University colleges to be "careful" and follow the mandate for granting admissions to students under extra curricular activities and sports quotas.
The August 25 direction of Justice Vikas Mahajan came on the plea of a tennis player seeking admission in DU's Hindu college under the sports quota.
It, however, came on record that Aditi Rawat, who is a "gold medallist at the CBSE nationals", has secured admission in DU's Lady Shri Ram College for Women.
Though his client had secured the admission, advocate Jeetender Gupta requested the court for an observation in the order saying in future, colleges affiliated to the respondent university should adhere to the mandate given in the university information bulletin, which prescribes for 5 per cent mandatory quota for extra curricular activities and sports.
"Having regard to the above, it is hoped that the colleges of the University of Delhi (will) be careful in future in following the mandate with regard to the seats under ECA/sports admission, which as per the Information Bulletin of the academic session 2025-26, was mandatory," the judge said.
Rawat sought a direction to the Hindu college administration to reserve a seat under the quota for 2025-26 till her plea was decided. PTI UK AMK AMK