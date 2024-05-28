Follow oath taken when joining police force throughout service: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged policemen who completed their training and joined the force. to follow the oath they take during their induction, throughout their service.

Vijayan urged the newly inducted policemen to always work and live in accordance with the oath.

He said this in his very brief speech welcoming 461 policemen into the force.

The passing out parade was held in the morning with the new recruits braving the heavy downpour and offering their salute to the CM.

The new recruits who completed nine months of professional training in the Special Armed Police and Kerala Armed Police took oaths and joined the force, a release issued by the State Police Media Centre said.

Apart from physical and weapons training, they were given classes on various laws, cyber crime and forensic science, the release said. PTI HMP HMP ANE