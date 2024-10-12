Follow path of righteousness to wipe out social maladies: Punjab CM on Dussehra

Amritsar, Oct 12 (PTI) As Punjab celebrated the triumph of good over evil on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged people to follow the path of righteousness and wipe out all social maladies in the state to make it a front-runner.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann said, "The festival of Dussehra inspires us to remain grounded, keep our anger under control and stay away from hate." Failure to adhere to these three principles led to the downfall of even the most intelligent person, demon king Ravana, the chief minister added.

Mann also urged people to eradicate social maladies in Punjab to restore the state to its pristine glory.

An official release quoting the chief minister said the festival, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, "reminds us of our rich cultural heritage".

"Our nation has an age-old tradition of celebrating this festival which plays a vanguard role in promoting goodwill, peace and communal harmony in the society, besides showing us the way of ideal living to carve out an egalitarian and harmonious society," Mann said.

He also appealed to the people to collectively celebrate this joyous occasion by rededicating themselves for the promotion of peace, amity and brotherhood in the state.

"All of us must rejoice this festival with full religious fervour and gaiety by rising above the parochial considerations of caste, creed and colour," Mann said, adding that such festivals give people a message of togetherness and brotherhood. PTI CHS ARI