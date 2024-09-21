Follow saint tradition's message to stay united, fight divisive forces: UP CM urges people

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged people to follow the message of saint tradition to strive for national unity and fight the "conspiracies of divisive forces", according to an official statement.

"As long as there is a lack of social unity due to caste discrimination and untouchability, national unity will continue to be challenged," Adityanath said during a tribute ceremony held here on the occasion of the death anniversaries of saints Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath and Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath.

"This is the reason that India's guiding saint tradition has given the message of uniting the society. We have to be alert about the conspiracies of divisive forces and work unitedly for the benefit of the country and society," he said during the event at the Goraknath Temple.

Adityanath also said he had the "good fortune" of working with revered Mahant Avaidyanath Maharaj in several service projects. He referred to the Mahant as a 'dharmacharya' (a religious teacher), an affectionate person, a guide and a "true social reformer".

"He was an embodiment of affection for simple people and was as hard as a thunderbolt towards those who behaved against religion," Adityanath, who is also Gorakshpeethadishwar, said.

"There is no such aspect of society and life, which the Gorakshpeeth has not taken forward... This Peeth also talks about the unity of the society because whenever an attempt was made to widen the caste gap in the society, the country had to suffer its ill-effects in the form of slavery for a long time," he said.

The chief minister also said that even after independence, the mentality of slavery was so dominant that the then leadership was unable to decide the right direction of the country.

Adityanath on this occasion, also said, "Today, India is moving in the right direction. India's progress in the last 10 years, the outline of all-round development is encouraging. In this situation, it is the responsibility of all of us to avoid the conspiracy of divisive forces. We have to be cautious, because the money to make us fight will be someone else's but the medium will be our own people. To avoid this, there is a need to know the messages of the saints." Mahant Balak Nath, the BJP MLA from Tijara assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Alwar district, while paying tribute to the two Mahants on their death anniversaries, said both are still present amongst people in the form of their thoughts, ideals and works.

Swami Ram Kamal Das Vedanti, who came from Kashi, said that for a saint, politics is also a path of public welfare.

Swami Ramdineshcharya, who came from Ayodhya Dham, said the contribution made by departed Mahant Digvijaynath Ji and departed Mahant Avaidyanath Ji for educational renaissance and removal of untouchability will be remembered for ages.