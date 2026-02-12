Followed norms while procuring 133 luxury vehicles in 2024-25: J-K govt

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that it has purchased 133 luxury vehicles in the financial year 2024-25 and maintained that procurement of official vehicles was strictly in accordance with prescribed norms, denying any lack of standardisation in the process.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania, Transport Minister Satish Sharma said the State Motor Garages Department purchased 133 luxury vehicles in 2024-25 and 10 in FY 2023-24.

He said there has been no deviation from norms in the procurement of vehicles by various departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

However, the minister added that in certain cases, procurement of high-end vehicles has been permitted by the government through relaxation of prescribed norms, considering difficult terrain, operational requirements and the nature of official duties.

The government also rejected the claim that the absence of a prescribed make or model has led to an additional burden on the public exchequer, reiterating that procurement is undertaken strictly as per laid-down norms.

He further said that spare parts were procured in accordance with the General Financial Rules (GFR).