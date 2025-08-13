Following back-to-back suicides of college students in Odisha, police start campaign to break trend

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (PTI) Following back-to-back suicides of college students in Odisha, the police have launched awareness programmes in various educational institutions in the northern and western regions of the state.

The state’s Higher Education Department is also set to begin a campaign in all colleges and universities across the state to tackle the increasing suicide rates among young people.

Four women, three of them college students, died allegedly by suicide in the state in the past four weeks.

“Creating awareness among the students, particularly women, is also our responsibility. We launched awareness campaigns across colleges in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sonepur districts,” Northern range IG Himanshu Lal told PTI over phone.

Lal said that the awareness campaign includes real-life stories, expert guidance from psychologists, and information on helplines and counselling services available to students.

He said that they have got tremendous support from students, parents and local people.

During the campaign on Tuesday and Wednesday, officers from local police stations visited colleges and assured the students that the personnel are with them at all times.

The students were made aware of the existing laws and on how to tackle various issues instead of going for suicide, Lal said.

“In the process, I observed that the gap between the students and the police is declining. The students are getting familiar with the policemen and women and mustering courage to open up to police. This is a very positive sign that will help in reducing the rate of suicides among students,” Lal said.

Similarly, under guidance of DIG Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik, a group of police personnel on Tuesday visited Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore and launched a mental health awareness programme.

“August 12 was chosen to hold the awareness programme at FM College because exactly one month ago, a second-year female student of the Integrated BEd department resorted to self-immolation and died two days later. This was essential for the police to start mental health awareness campaign from FM College,” a DSP rank officer said.

Nayak said that the initiative highlights the importance of seeking help and support during difficult times, fostering a community that values mental health and well-being.” He said that the event aimed to promote a culture of support and care, encouraging individuals to prioritise their mental well-being.

The campaign, spearheaded by dedicated police officers, aims to sensitise female students about the critical issues of suicide and self-immolation, fostering resilience, awareness, and access to support systems, another officer said, adding that the programmes are being conducted in collaboration with educational institutions.

“Our aim is to make the female students mentally strong, learn to fight with knowledge in law, coping strategies, and resources to navigate emotional and psychological challenges,“ said a woman police officer.

Through interactive sessions and counselling workshops, police officers are engaging students to address mental health stigma, promote open conversations, and highlight the importance of seeking help during difficult times.

It also emphasises building self-esteem, managing stress, and fostering a sense of community to prevent feelings of isolation, Lal said.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that the department’s initiative, under the Shaktishree scheme, will promote mental well-being among students and seek to prevent them from taking extreme steps in challenging times.

The campaign will be launched soon to educate students on emotional resilience and seek support when in stress. It will also foster a supportive environment, encouraging peers, teachers, and parents to help those in distress, he said. PTI AAM NN