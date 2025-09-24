Following CM's order, Assam DGP forms10-member SIT to probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) Following an instruction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against organisers of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform.

"In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam." Sarma said in a post on X earlier in the day.

"I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police," he added.

The CM also said that the viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for a detailed examination.

"The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity," he added.

A second postmortem of Garg's body was conducted on Tuesday morning at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following demands from a large section of the public.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday.

Later, DGP Harmeet Singh said a 10-member SIT has been formed.

"As directed by the Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Sir, a Special Investigation Team led by Shri M.P Gupta, Spl DGP @AssamCid has been constituted to ensure a transparent & time-bound investigation into suspicious & tragic demise of Zubeen Garg," Singh said in a post on X.

Along with Gupta, the other members of the SIT are CM Vigilance SSP Rosie Kalita, CID Additional SP Moramee Das, Lakhimpur Additional SP Laba Deka, Titabor CDSP Tarun Goel and Nagaon DSP Parimita Sarkar.

CID's inspectors Dhurbo Jyoti Bora, Muktajur Rahman and Krishanu Pathak, along with sub-inspector Girendra Keot are also part of the SIT, Singh said, sharing an order in this regard.

"The SIT should complete the investigation in a transparent and time-bound manner. All the above officers will be attached to SIT till its duration," the order said.