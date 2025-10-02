Following Gandhi's path, atmosphere of brotherhood to prevail in society: Nitish

Patna, Oct 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying that following his teachings, an atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony will prevail in society.

"Heartfelt salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji, on his birth anniversary. Bapu's ideals and his thoughts inspire us. We should follow Bapu's thoughts and resolve to carry them forward. By following the path shown by Bapu and his teachings, an atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony will prevail in society, and the nation will progress," the CM said in a post on X.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and also attended a function organised at the historical Gandhi Maidan in the state capital, where garlands were placed on a life size statue of the Father of the Nation.

Dignitaries including assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav and members of both Houses of state legislature were present on the occasion.

Later, they visited a park in Shastri Nagar locality of the city and paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri whose birth anniversary also falls on this date.

Noting that Shastri's life was an example of simplicity and patriotism, Kumar said, "Inspired by Shri Shastri ji's life, we should resolve to strengthen national unity." PTI NAC NN