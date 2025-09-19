Following HC order, 12 minority-run schools in Jalna get govt funds of Rs 1.21 cr

Jalna, Sep 19 (PTI) The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has said a technical glitch should not come in the way of financial aid to 12 minority-run schools in Jalna district.

The Jalna district administration had invited proposals for financial aid from minority institutions for 2025-26, following which Rs 1.16 crore was sanctioned on March 31 to 12 schools. The funds were meant for strengthening infrastructure in aided and unaided minority-run schools at elementary, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

However, the sanctioned amount could not be disbursed due to a technical glitch in the government portal, leading to the funds being automatically returned to the treasury.

Subsequently, the aggrieved institutions, represented by advocate Vivek Dhage, approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

In its recent order, a bench of Justices Manish Pitale and YG Khobragade noted that schools could not be penalized for a technical glitch and directed the state minority department to release rightful funds to the petitioners.

Following the HC order, the state minority department, on September 15, issued a Government Resolution (GR) for release of funds amounting to Rs 1.21 crore to the 12 schools. PTI COR BNM