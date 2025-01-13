Following protest, police temporarily halt exhuming body of Kerala man who attained 'samadhi'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) Dramatic scenes unfolded on Monday in Neyyattinkara here, when family members and some local residents opposed the police's attempt to exhume the body of a 69-year-old man, whose family claimed that he had attained 'samadhi'.

Advertisment

Following the protest, the police temporarily halted their attempt to exhume the body to investigate the mystery surrounding Gopan Swami's death and the authorities decided to initiate discussions with the family to resolve the issue.

"The family members have been summoned to the Neyyattinkara police station. We will hold discussions with them before deciding on further action," Thiruvananthapuram Sub-Collector Alfred O V said.

Tension escalated around noon when a police team led by the Neyyattinkara DySP, along with other officials, arrived at the burial site at Kavuvilakam in Neyyattinkara to exhume the body of Gopan Swami.

Advertisment

After the sub-collector informed the family about the Revenue Divisional Officer's (RDO) order to exhume the body, family members, including his wife and two sons, staged a sit-in protest at the specially designed burial site.

Gopan Swami's son, Rajasenan, said that he would not allow the grave to be disturbed, even if it cost him his life.

Gopan Swami's wife, Sulochana, sat near the burial site chanting 'Om Nama Sivaya' mantra, while another son, Sanathan, engaged in a heated argument with the police.

Advertisment

Despite the resistance, the police forcibly removed them from the site.

A group of local residents and leaders from organisations like the Vaikunta Swamy Dharma Pracharana Sabha (VSDP) also opposed the move, arguing that the authorities were interfering with the family’s beliefs.

The family’s lawyer said that the authorities' actions amounted to a denial of justice to a family that considers the burial site sacred and offers daily prayers there.

Advertisment

He alleged that the RDO was acting at the behest of the police and disregarding the family’s beliefs.

The proceedings to exhume the body were halted due to concerns that the ongoing protests could escalate.

The Neyyattinkara police on Monday received an order from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to exhume the body of Gopan Swami, who was buried under suspicious circumstances, for a post-mortem, an officer said.

Advertisment

The site, where his family claimed he attained 'samadhi', will be excavated in the presence of the RDO, the officer added.

The incident came to light when posters declaring, "Gopan Swami has attained samadhi," were displayed near his residence.

The police have registered a missing case and decided to exhume the body for further investigation following complaints from local residents alleging foul play in the death.

Advertisment

A request for a post-mortem examination, if the body is recovered, has also been submitted, a police officer said.

Gopan Swami's son, Rajasenan, claimed that his father walked to the burial site around 11.30 pm on Friday and entered samadhi.

He had told a television news channel that Gopan Swami had directed the family to keep his body away from public view and to bury him in the grave. However, neighbours told television channels that Gopan Swami was bedridden due to various ailments.

Advertisment

The special burial site was built by Gopan Swami, a priest who established a temple on his property at Kavuvilakam in Neyyattinkara. PTI ARM ARM KH