Food cart owners, a third found dead inside house in Delhi's Dabri area

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Three people were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dwarka's Dabri area here on Saturday evening, police said.

Of the three, two - Sonu and Amit – were siblings, while the identity of the third is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to police, Sonu and Amit, both from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, were staying in a rented accommodation in Dabri and used to run a 'chhole bhature' vend in the locality.

Prima facie, it appears that the third man was a helper at their shop, an officer said.

"On Saturday evening, Sonu and Amit and one unidentified person were found lying dead in their house," a police officer said.

All three were aged between 25 and 30 years, the officer said.

A mini LPG gas knob was found turned on in the house, but the cause of the death is yet to be known, the person said.

The deceased had also consumed liquor late at night, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and inquest proceedings are being conducted, another officer said.

The officer also said a team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) was also called to the spot to gather evidence. PTI ALK VN VN