Food delivery agent held for peddling ganja in South Goa

Panaji, Aug 24 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Goa police has arrested an agent of a food delivery app for allegedly peddling ganja in the guise of delivering meals, an official said on Sunday.

Rahul Uppaldinni (33), a resident of Vaddem in Vasco, was caught in a late-night raid at Upasnagar in Sancoale town of South Goa, on Saturday, Superintendent of Police (Anti Narcotic Cell) Sunita Sawant said.

The ANC seized 226 gm of ganja worth Rs 22,600 from the accused, along with the two-wheeler and a mobile phone he used for deliveries, she said.

According to officials, Uppaldinni allegedly used his job as a food delivery agent to supply drugs, particularly at places frequented by youngsters.

"The ANC had received tip-offs that ganja was being supplied under the guise of food deliveries. Our team kept a close watch and succeeded in nabbing the accused," Sawant said.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in five-day police custody, she added. PTI RPS ARU