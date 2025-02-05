Food delivery agent killed as car hits his motorbike in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old food delivery agent was killed and his friend seriously injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

The car driver was arrested following the incident which took place late Monday night at Ajni Square in Dhantoli police station area.

The two victims were en-route to Manewada area to deliver a parcel when the car hit their two-wheeler, an official from Dhantoli police station said.

Both the motorcycle riders were taken to the Mayo Hospital where the food delivery agent, Chetan Rajeshwar Gawade, was declared dead, he said.

The deceased worked with online food delivery app Zomato, according to police.

His 23-year-old friend who suffered serious injuries was undergoing treatment, the police said.

The car driver, Ajnan Izrar Hussain (25), resident of Ajni railway quarters, was later arrested, the police added. PTI COR GK