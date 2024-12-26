Food delivery firm staffer made to take off Santa Claus costume on Christmas eve in Indore

Indore, Dec 26 (PTI) An online food delivery firm staffer was made to take off his Santa Claus attire on Christmas Eve in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, though the leader of a right-wing group allegedly involved in the incident on Thursday claimed the former took it off "voluntarily".

State Congress spokesperson Santosh Singh Gautam said Hindu Jagran Manch leader Sumit Hardia had forced the food delivery man to remove the Santa Claus attire.

This incident is against the city's communal harmony and police must probe it and take action against the guilty, Gautam said.

"Where do these groups disappear when youth hold protests in harsh winters seeking jobs," he said attacking the Hindu Jagran Manch.

A video showed a food delivery agent being questioned about his attire by a man not in picture.

The man goes on to ask if the staffer also delivered food in saffron robes on festivals like Diwali.

After some time, the staffer can be seen removing the Santa Claus costume.

Admitting the voice in the video was his, Hardia said the incident took place in Bhanwarkuan here.

"After listening to my questions, the employee voluntarily took off the Santa Claus costume," Hardia claimed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Yadav said no one has lodged an official complaint on the incident.

"If we get a complaint, we will probe it," Yadav added. PTI HWP MAS BNM