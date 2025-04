Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) A food delivery man was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Mumbai's Prabahdevi area on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 9pm on Appasaheb Marathe Road, he added.

"Deceased Sarthak Jangam (21) is a resident of Worli Koliwada. He was run over by a BEST bus on route number 171. The bus driver was booked in connection with the incident. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM