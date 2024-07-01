Food delivery worker injured in road accident dies at Kota's MBS hospital

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old food delivery worker, who was admitted to Kota's MBS hospital following a road accident succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning, police said.

He was admitted to the hospital after he sustained critical head injuries after the scooty he was riding collided against a divider near the Kunhadi petrol pump, they said.

The police lodged a case on Monday and handed over the body of the deceased to his family members after post-mortem.

The deceased man was identified as Vinesh Meer Chandani, a resident of Vigyan Nagar area of Kota.

SHO at Kunhadi police station, Arvind Bhardwaj, said that Vinesh was going for food delivery on his scooty at around 1.30 am on Monday, his scooty collided against the divider near Kunhadi petrol pump causing him critical head injury.

Vinesh was immediately rushed to the MBS hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning, he added.