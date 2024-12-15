Food festival brings flavours of Northern Himalayas to platter

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) An ongoing food festival here brings the rich, age-old recipes of the northern Himalayas to the table, featuring flavourful Kashmiri 'Rogan Josh', the traditional Uttarakhandi dish 'Bhatt ki Churkani' (black beans), the popular fermented steamed bun from Himachal Pradesh, 'Siddu', and the light, savoury Nepali salad 'Chicken Sadeko'.

Advertisment

Currently underway at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, "Culinary Tales from Northern Himalayas" showcases traditional recipes passed down through generations, originating from the high-altitude kitchens of Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Nepal.

Whether it's 'Nadru Monje' (crispy lotus stem fritters), 'Tamatar Chaman' (cottage cheese dish), or 'Aloo Palda' (potatoes in yogurt gravy), the rotating menu curated by Chef Kuldeep Rawat celebrates the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the northern Himalayan region.

It offers guests a unique opportunity to savor authentic dishes that are often overlooked in mainstream dining.

Advertisment

For non-vegetarian lovers, the specially handcrafted menu include lip-smacking appetisers like 'Pahadi Kaleji' (lamb liver cooked dry with minimal spices), 'Shapaley' (a Tibetan shallow fried bread stuffed with meat) and 'Satpuli Machhi Pakoda' (fish fritters). "The Northern Himalayas are a treasure trove of unique, bold, and complex flavors that often go unnoticed. Through this festival, I am thrilled to bring the hidden recipes of the region to life. Each dish has its own narrative, shaped by the geography, culture, and traditions of the area.

"This festival is an attempt to weave a culinary tale of flavors that truly represents the essence of the cuisine, and I’m excited for guests to experience it firsthand," the chef said in a statement.

The main course, an eclectic mix of choicest vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, boasts of 'Gadan Machha' (garhwali fish preparation in yellow mustard paste), 'Chainsoo' (black gram curry with spices), 'Bhey' (spicy Himachali lotus stem preparation), 'Yakhani Paneer' (cottage cheese in tangy yoghurt sauce) and 'Dogri Khatta Mutton' (tangy mutton curry cooked with dry mango powder), among others, with a choice of rice in options such as 'Zafrani Pulao' and Himachali rice and vegetable preparation.

Advertisment

Sinful desserts like ‘Bal Mithai', 'Gajar Halwa', 'Kheer' and more are also on offer to give a befitting end to the sumptuous meal.

The culinary sojourn concludes on December 22. PTI MG RB RB