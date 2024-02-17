Food festival celebrates Amritsari cuisine

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) From the famous 'Patty Kulcha' at Gali No 6 to the lip- smacking 'Nutri Kulcha' at DAV College, an ongoing food festival here offers food enthusiasts a scrumptious treat of street food delicacies from foodies' paradise Amritsar.

Advertisment

The festival, currently underway at Pirates of Grill, Vasant Kunj, promises to spice up visitors' palate with a range of offerings such as the melt-in-mouth 'Sardar Ji's Makhan Marke Roasted Chicken', juicy 'Lahori Tawa Mutton Seekh' and the crispy 'Paneer Pakoda Patialvi'.

"If you are a true foodie at heart, then do not miss out on this festival where we are celebrating the rich and diverse culinary landscape of Amritsar. Each dish that we have prepared holds the essence and love of Amritsar.

"From the aromas to the spices and recipes, they are all coming from the old lanes of the Golden city to tantalize your taste buds here in Delhi," Inderjeet Banga, owner of the restaurant, said in a statement.

Advertisment

The culinary tour to food capital Amritsar also features a live grill bar serving a host of succulent kebabs that can be enjoyed with a bowl of the famous 'Chicken soup Ranjit Nagar Da'.

The main course, an eclectic mix of choicest vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, boasts of 'Dhaba Style Kadhai Paneer', 'Maa Di Dal', 'Punjabi Tari Murgh' and 'Hall Gate Mutton Gheewala', accompanied by piping hot 'Amritsari Wadiyan Pulao' and 'Kukkad Pulao'.

Sinful desserts like 'King Kulfi', 'Gur Sadda Halwa App Ji Da' and 'Phirni Gyani Di' are also on offer to give a befitting end to the big fat Punjabi spread.

The culinary sojourn concludes on Sunday. PTI MG MAH MAH