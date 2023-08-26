Food festival celebrates Goan cuisine

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Highlighting recipes passed down from generations, a new food pop-up serves traditional homestyle Goan cuisine to food enthusiasts here in the capital.

Advertisment

The three-day culinary sojourn, currently underway here at The Lodhi in collaboration with Avo's Kitchen, Goa, "weaves together the threads of tradition and authenticity, taking you on a journey through the heirloom heritage of the Goa region".

Be it popular favourites like the 'Local tavern style prawns' or 'Mushroom dangar cutlets', the menu celebrates Goa's quintessential flavours, infusing them with an elevated epicurean finesse.

"The food philosophy is simple: serving homestyle Goan cuisine with a love that brings back memories of sitting at your grandmother's table, highlighting recipes passed down from generation to generation.

Advertisment

"The cuisine of Goa is mostly dominated by seafood which includes kingfish,Chonak ( sea Perch), pomfret, prawns and mackerel. Goa was a Portuguese colony prior to 1961, and hence, the Portuguese influenced most of our food.," said Chef Vidhya Naik from Avo's Kitchen, Goa.

The main course is filled with exotoc Goan curries including 'Frango A Cafreal', a delightful fusion introduced by Portuguese and African soldiers, and 'Ambadyachi Uddamethi', a festive preparation with urad dal, methi seeds and Indian hog plums that add a sour tinge to the curry.

Among desserts, Goa's famous 'Serradura', a Portuguese sawdust pudding, almost like a Portuguese cookie and cream dessert, promises to give a befitting end to the sumptuous meal.

The food goes off the table on Sunday. PTI MG RB RB