Food festival celebrates jack of all fruits

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Taste, texture and health, ticking all the right boxes for a culinary extravaganza in the national capital is an ongoing "Jackfruit Festival", showcasing unique flavours of this delectable delight.

The 15-day gala, underway at coastal cuisine restaurant Sana-Di-Ge, aims to highlight the versatility and exquisite taste of the tropical fruit.

Jackfruit, known for its fibrous texture and ability to mimic the texture of meat, is a favourite among vegans, vegetarians, and even those looking to explore new flavour profiles.

From appetisers, and main courses to even desserts, a team of chefs at the restaurant has crafted an innovative menu that showcases the versatility of jackfruit in both savoury and sweet creations.

Some of the delicacies include the melt-in-mouth 'Kathal ki Galouti', aromatic 'Jackfruit Biryani', 'Halasina Hannina Rassa', 'Halasina Kai Ghee Roast', 'Halasina Hannina Idli', and 'Halasina Hannina Payasamand'.

"At Sana-di-ge, we use ripe jackfruit sourced specially from Karnataka, as it is not readily available in Delhi. Our dishes are based on traditional recipes that not only provide significant health benefits but also offer a unique and unparalleled taste experience.

"This festival is the perfect opportunity to savor these dishes, as the jackfruit is at its freshest and most flavorful, ensuring an exceptional culinary delight," said Sukesh Kanchan, executive chef at Sana-Di-Ge, in a statement.

The jackfruit-inspired food goes off the table on July 25.