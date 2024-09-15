Food festival lays out traditional delicacies of Rajasthan

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Be it fragrant 'Gatte Ki Sabzi' or fiery mutton curry 'Laal Maas', an ongoing food festival "Flavors of Rajasthan" narrates a culinary tale of the state through an exquisite array of traditional dishes, flavours, and aromas.

The 10-day gastronomic extravaganza, currently underway at the Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, is celebrating the grandeur of Rajasthan’s culinary and cultural traditions with delectable menu and regal ambience.

It is curated by chef Kanhiya Lal, who hails from the vegetarian heartland of Nagaur district in Rajasthan.

"This festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the rich, diverse, and royal culinary traditions of Rajasthan. My team and I have poured our hearts into creating a menu that celebrates the authentic flavors and cultural heritage of this region. I can’t wait for our guests to experience the true essence of Rajasthani cuisine,” the chef said in a statement.

The main course, a treat for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, boasts of tradition delectable Rajasthani combination 'Dal Baati Churma', 'Papad Mangodi Ki Sabzi', 'Mewari Mutton Curry' and 'Ker Sangri' (a unique preparation made from dried beans and berries), along with a variety of rich, flavourful curries, aromatic rice dishes, and an assortment of traditional breads.

The visitors are also served with traditional Rajasthani desserts, including 'Ghewar', 'Jalebi with Rabdi', 'Rajasthani Mawa Kachori', 'Ajmer ka Peda' and 'Gulkand Kala Jamun', to finish off the lavish meal.

In addition to the delectable food, the festival will be accompanied by pipe music and vibrant decor that captures the essence of Rajasthan.

The royal feast goes off the table on September 22.