Food festival satiates Delhiites' ramen cravings

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Slurp into bowls of soulful and rich wholesome flavours as a Japanese adaptation of a Chinese wheat noodle soup is the star dish of an ongoing food festival here in the Delhi-NCR.

Advertisment

Ramen festival, hosted across Kylin restaurants in Delhi-NCR, is offering a variety of scrumptious bowls of noodle broth loaded with meat and veggies of your choice, often topped with a boiled egg.

From hearty 'Tonkatsu Ramen' (katsu broth, udon noodles, broccoli, shimeji, mushroom, bok choy, carrot) to the zestful 'Spicy Korean Kimchi Ramen' (kimchi broth, Noodles, broccoli, shimeji mushroom, bok choy), the festival has as many as six distinctive falvours of ramen on its menu.

"As summer's warmth embraced us, the idea to offer a unique experience to our patrons blossomed. This gave birth to a novel concept -- a Ramen festival, a journey where health-conscious Asian flavors blend with innovation.

Advertisment

"This celebration isn't just about satisfying taste buds, it's an invitation to savor culture and tradition with every crafted spoonful. In this blend of gastronomy and innovation, we create stories and connections beyond the last slurp," Saurabh Khanijo, founder of Kylin, told PTI.

The other four Ramen variations featuring in the festival, include 'Prawn Coconut Curry Ramen' (coconut and lemongrass broth, flat noodles, broccoli, bok choy, shimeji mushroom, blanched prawn), 'Chilli Salmon Ramen' (spicy miso broth, ramen noodles, broccoli, bok choy, shimeji mushroom, grilled Salmon) and zero carbs 'Healthy Forest Ramen' (miso sriracha broth, zoodles, bok choy, shimeji mushroom, wakame, bonito flakes).

According to Khanijo, though faithful to the foundational flavors of each ramen, each delicacy "exude an authenticity interwoven with an unmistakable essence of India".

"We employ genuine imported ingredients sourced from Japan and Korea, infusing our ramen with an authentic taste of Asia. Additionally, we incorporate international vegetables in crafting each ramen, ensuring our customers savor a truly immersive experience," he added.

The feast goes off the table on August 31. PTI MG SHD SHD