Food festival serves authentic Japanese hot pot

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Going beyond sushi and sashimi, an ongoing food festival in the national capital invites gourmands to join the Japanese hot pot party and slurp to their heart's content bowls of soulful and rich wholesome flavours.

Nabe festival, currently underway at Sakura in the Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, is a celebration of Japanese style hot pot full of humble flavours from the core ingredients, including fish, chicken, pork or duck and seasonal vegetables such as leeks, mushrooms and more.

For the unversed, 'Nabe' or hot pots are cooked in the paper on the table itself over a candle fire and diners get to experience a myriad tastes and textures of meats, exotic seafood and vegetables soaked in a flavoursome stock.

From hearty 'Buta Kamisuki Nabe' (hot pot with pork and vegetables) to wholesome 'Kinoko Kamisuki Nabe' (hot pot with Japanese mushroom and vegetables), the festival has as many as nine distinctive flavours on its menu.

"Nabe is a Japanese hot pot or soup food. It's a classic dish during this time. And hot soup in winter is always comforting! Traditional Nabe dishes are based on taste not recipe. Any ingredient available can be put in a pot.

"The beautiful colours of various ingredients make it appealing to the eyes, simple to arrange yet so effective in taste," said Swapnadeep Mukherjee, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

The other seven vegetarian and non-vegetarian Nabe delicacies featuring in the festival's menu include 'Tori Kamisuki Nabe' (hot pot with chicken and vegetables), 'Kamo Kamisuki Nabe' (hot pot with duck and vegetables), 'Hotate Kamisuki Nabe' (hot pot with scallop and vegetables) and 'Buri Kamisuki Nabe' (hot pot with yellowtail and vegetables).

The food goes off the table on Saturday.