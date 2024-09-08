Food festival serves best of Awadhi delicacies to Delhiites

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The winning combination of Nawabi hospitality and toothsome Awadhi delicacies has made its way from Uttar Pradesh's capital to the national capital as "Lakhnawi Dastarkhwan" food festival promises foodies a memorable experience of serving Lucknow's unrivalled culinary heritage on platter.

Organised here at the Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, the 15-day-long buffet spread, themed "Mezban Kadardan Khansam", gives visitors a peep into the palatial living, lively street life and elaborate gastronomy of Lucknow.

Melt-in-mouth 'Galauti Kebabs' with 'ulta tawa paratha', tender and flavoursome 'Murg Awadhi Korma', 'Ghost Nalli Korma' or the rich aromatic 'Dal Gomti', a plethora of signature Awadhi dishes with an assortment of breads are on offer at the festival, curated by the hotel's executive chef Roushan Sharma.

From bringing to life the majestic Qaisar Bagh palace to recreating the culinary bylanes of Hazratganj Chowk and Aminabad, the festival has put their money where their mouth is in giving its visitors a peek into Lucknow's heritage.

The extensive buffet spread, which includes a mix of veg and non-veg dishes, encompasses a variety of street food delicacies such as 'Tokri Chaat', 'Aloo Tikki', 'Pani Ke Batashe' alongside quintessential 'Awadhi Biryani with Burani Raita', 'Kathal Nehari', 'Mahi Nawabi Tikka', 'Peshawari Paneer', 'Murgh Badami Shorba' and 'Gulab Mastani Sherbat'.

"Unlike Delhi’s robust flavours, Lucknow’s cuisine, exemplified by dishes like the Galauti Kebab, reflects delicate artistry. While the world is often engrossed in debates over which city has the better biryani, in Lucknow, the humble pulao holds a place of greater esteem. Our festival aims to showcase this nuanced balance and celebrate the intricate traditions of Awadhi cuisine," said chef Sharma.

Adding to the festival's attraction are also 'Meena Bazaar', a marketplace selling the land's famed Lucknawi Chikankari kurtas and other regional handicrafts, and the nostalgic ambiance of Lucknow's Single Screen Theatre, celebrating the city's love for cinema and culture.

The gastronomical extravaganza also offers an array of traditional sweets, including 'Shahi Tukda', 'Badnam Kulfi', 'Malai Gilauri' and 'Jalebi', for visitors to conclude their meal on a sweet note.

The feast goes off the table on September 15. PTI MG RDS RDS