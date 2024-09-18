Food festival serves bold Asian flavours in special teppanyaki-style

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Enticing diners with sizzling grills and precision knife work, an ongoing food festival "Teppanyaki Flair" presents a rare combination of culinary mastery with theatrical flair -- one where chefs prepare premium delicacies right before your eyes.

The 10-day festival, currently underway at pan Asian restaurant OKO, The Lalit New Delhi, is a visual feast showcasing chefs blending bold flavours with precision grilling.

It is curated by master chef Suriya Phusirimongkhonchai, the expat chef from Thailand, and chef Manish.

"Teppanyaki", a combination of two Japanese words 'teppan' (iron plate) and 'yaki' (grilled, broiled, or pan-fried), is a Japanese style of cooking that uses an iron griddle to cook food.

"Teppanyaki transcends the realm of mere cooking — it's an art form that weaves stories through each dish. At OKO, we’ve meticulously curated a selection of premium ingredients to offer an unparalleled dining adventure.

"Teppanyaki is not just about bold flavours and precise techniques, it’s about the theatrical performance that unfolds before your eyes. The vibrant energy and interactive nature of Teppanyaki create a dynamic experience that captivates and delights," said the Thai master chef at OKO.

From appetisers to main course and desserts, the visitors can relish some of the finest delicacies, including 'Ise ebi in butter ponzu' (lobster in lemon butter sauce), 'New Zealand lamb chops' with spicy miso sauce, the classic 'Yaki Nasu' (tenderloin steak with asparagus and BBQ sauce), and 'Yaki soba noodles'.

The gastronomic fare features vegetarian delights as well such as 'Burokkuri' (grilled broccoli skewers with spicy tonkatsu sauce), 'Yasai yaki gyoza' (vegetable teppan grilled dumplings), 'Yasai teppanyakii' (seasonal vegetables with spicy tobanjan sauce) and 'Teppan style tofu' (tofu asparagus in sesame daikon sauce).

The delightful after dinner dessert flambé fruits with ice cream offers a perfect ending to the sumptuous meal.

The food extravaganza will come to a close on September 22.