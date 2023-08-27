Food festival serves Punjab on platter

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Move beyond butter chicken and lachha paratha as an ongoing food pop-up here in the capital offers a diverse range of 'dhaba' and street food from different regions of Punjab.

Advertisment

The 10-day gastronomic extravaganza, taking place at Tamra in The Shangrila, is offering the choicest of Punjabi delights to its patrons, from 'Tawey Da Meat walla Tikka' and 'Meat Di Champ Adrak Wali' to 'Chooran Wali Bhindi' and 'Murgh Dahi Kali Mirch Wala'.

The cyclic menu, curated by Chandigarh-based chef Tikka Manpreet Singh accompanied by The Shangrila's executive chef Gagandeep Sawhney, promises to serve authentic homestyle Punjabi food -- minus the fusion.

"We are serving the desi, authentic and home-style Punjabi delicacies in our food pop-up. Honestly, Punjabi food was never heavy on stomach or heavy on cream and butter. It was supposed to be a simple meal that people used to have at home everyday.

Advertisment

"But things are no longer the same, thanks to modern times and commercialisation, everyone is serving a fusion of Nizami or Awadhi cuisine in the name of Punjabi cuisine. We, with this food festival, hope to change that," the chef told PTI.

For non-vegetarian lovers, the specially handcrafted menu include lip-smacking appetisers like 'Bhatti da Murg', 'Bathinda Wali Tangri', 'Amritsari Murgh Pakoda', 'Amritsari Macchi Nimbu' and 'Aachari Pomfret'.

The expansive appetiser section has no dearth of options for vegetarians as it includes a host of dishes — from 'Ajwini dabi Arbi' and 'Tandoor Falon Ki Chaat' to 'Tandoori Bharwan Khumb' and 'Bhune Pyaaz Te Makki Ki Tikki'.

Advertisment

The main course, an eclectic mix of choicest vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, boasts of 'Shalgam Meat', 'Anjeer Wale Kofte', 'Desi Tari Wala Murgh', 'Amritsari Aloo Wadiya', 'Saag Meat', 'Rajma Tariwala' and 'Dhaba Dal', among others, with a choice of rice in options such as 'Kale Choley Da Pulao' and 'Anardana Pulao'.

Sinful desserts like 'Kesari Phirni', 'Malai Gulab Jamun' and 'Rabri Falooda' are also on offer to give a befitting end to the sumptuous meal.

The culinary sojourn concludes on Sunday. PTI MG RDS RDS